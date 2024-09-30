Alexandra Popp to retire from Germany women’s national soccer team

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Alexandra Popp is retiring from the German women’s national soccer team next month after a career which included the Olympic gold medal in 2016, the bronze at the Paris Olympics this year and finishing runner-up at the 2022 European Championship. The 33-year-old forward and team captain will play her 145th and last game for Germany in a friendly against Australia on Oct. 28. Popp said her decision was based on gut feeling but came after “long, tearful deliberations” and a desire to end her national-team career on her own terms.

