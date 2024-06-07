Alexander Zverev reaches the French Open final on the day his court case is resolved in Germany

By HOWARD FENDRICH The Associated Press
Germany's Alexander Zverev clenches his fist after winning the third set during his semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Norway's Casper Ruud at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, June 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jean-Francois Badias]

PARIS (AP) — Alexander Zverev has moved a win away from his first Grand Slam title with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Casper Ruud in the French Open semifinals. Their semifinal Friday began hours after a pending domestic violence court case in Zverev’s native Germany was resolved. The fourth-seeded Zverev had lost in the Roland Garros semifinals each of the past three years, including against No. 7 Ruud in 2023. Zverev will play No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday’s final.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.