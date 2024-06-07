Alexander Zverev reaches the French Open final on the day his court case is resolved in Germany

PARIS (AP) — Alexander Zverev has moved a win away from his first Grand Slam title with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Casper Ruud in the French Open semifinals. Their semifinal Friday began hours after a pending domestic violence court case in Zverev’s native Germany was resolved. The fourth-seeded Zverev had lost in the Roland Garros semifinals each of the past three years, including against No. 7 Ruud in 2023. Zverev will play No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday’s final.

