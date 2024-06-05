Alexander Zverev reaches his fourth consecutive French Open semifinal as trial proceeds

PARIS (AP) — Alexander Zverev beat Alex de Minaur 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-4 to reach the French Open semifinals for the fourth year in a row. Zverev’s quarterfinal victory at Court Philippe Chatrier on Wednesday night moves him into a matchup against two-time Roland Garros runner-up Casper Ruud on Friday. The fourth-seeded Zverev is competing in Paris as a court proceeding continues in his home country of Germany, connected to accusations of physical abuse by a former girlfriend of his. Zverev is trying to win his first Grand Slam title. The other men’s semifinal Friday is No. 2 Jannik Sinner against No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.