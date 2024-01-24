Alexander scores 27 points and Scheierman hits clutch 3s in No. 17 Creighton’s 85-78 win over Xavier

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Trey Alexander scored a season-high 27 points and Baylor Scheierman had 15 of his 20 in the second half to lead No. 17 Creighton past Xavier 85-78. Scheierman made four of his five 3-pointers after halftime. Two of them thwarted Xavier comeback bids. Ryan Kalkbrenner added 16 points for the Bluejays. Desmond Claude and Dayvion McKnight had 20 points apiece for the Musketeers, who had won a season-best three in a row. McKnight scored 17 in the second half while matching his career high, and he also made a career-best four 3s.

