Alexander Bublik beats French teenager Arthur Fils in European Open final for 3rd career title

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Third-seeded Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has won his third career title by beating French teenager Arthur Fils 6-4, 6-4 in the European Open final. Bublik saved all three break points he faced and hit 28 winners to 18 for Fils. Fils saved two match points but Bublik converted the third with his 11th ace. Bublik was going through a poor run of form before this tournament, losing five straight matches on hard court. The 19-year-old Fils was the youngest finalist in the tournament’s history.

