Alexander-Arnold earns Liverpool 1-1 draw against Man City. Haaland sets scoring record

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Trent Alexander-Arnold scored an 80th-minute equalizer to earn Liverpool a 1-1 draw with Manchester City in the Premier League. Erling Haaland had given defending champions City a first-half lead at Etihad Stadium and became the quickest player to score 50 goals in the league. But Liverpool capitalized when the Norwegian failed to add a second from close range in the 79th. The visitors immediately went on the attack and Alexander-Arnold swept a shot past City goalkeeper Ederson. The draw kept City at the top of the standings but gave Arsenal the chance to move up to first place if it beats Brentford later in the day.

