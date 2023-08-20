Alexa Pano wins ISPS Handa World Invitational on her 19th birthday. Daniel Brown takes men’s event

BALLYMENA, Northern Ireland (AP) — American golfer Alexa Pano has celebrated her 19th birthday by beating Gabriella Cowley of England on the third hole of a playoff to win the ISPS Handa World Invitational. Daniel Brown easily wrapped up a five-shot victory in the men’s event. Pano shot a 6-under 66 in the final round on the Galgorm course for a three-way tie with Cowley (70) and Germany’s Esther Henseleit (69) on 8-under totals of 281 in the tournament that is co-sanctioned by the European men’s tour and the LPGA Tour.

