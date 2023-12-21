Alex Verdugo shaves off beard 2 months early to get Yankees feeling after trade

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Verdugo clipped off his red beard, not even waiting for spring training to comply with the New York Yankees’ rule against facial hair other than mustaches. New York acquired the 27-year-old outfielder from the Boston Red Sox on Dec. 5 for right-handers Greg Weissert, Richard Fitts and Nicholas Judice, part of an offseason makeover that included getting slugging All-Star Juan Soto in a trade with San Diego the following day. Verdugo says of the new look: “My mom loves it. My mom thinks I look like her little boy again.”

