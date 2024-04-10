Alex Verdugo gets the Yankees’ `dawgs’ out, sparking barking celebrations

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Verdugo has the New York Yankees barking. After the Yankees opened the season with a four-game sweep in Houston, the demonstrative outfielder described his new teammates as a bunch of “dawgs.” To celebrate both of his homers, Verdugo’s teammates have taken the compliment literally, barking loudly in the dugout like hungry canines. “I love it, I love it,” Verdugo said after homering in a 3-2 win over the Miami Marlins. Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Anthony Rizzo & Co. are a big league-best 10-2.

