Alex Telles leaves Man United to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi team Al-Nassr

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Alex Telles joined the slew of soccer stars heading to Saudi Arabia by completing a move from Manchester United to Al-Nassr. The Brazil international spent last season on loan at Sevilla and won the Europa League. He has been reunited with his former United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. The 30-year-old Telles is the latest player to leave one of Europe’s top leagues for Saudi during this off-season. He follows the likes of Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Roberto Firmino. More are expected to head to the oil-rich country before the start of next season. Riyad Mahrez and Jordan Henderson have also linked with moves.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.