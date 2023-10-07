Alex Tecza’s pair of long TD runs pushes Navy past North Texas 27-24

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Alex Tecza ran for a pair of long touchdowns and Navy held off North Texas 27-24. Tecza had a 39-yard scoring run in the second quarter, and his 21-yarder stretched the Navy (2-3, 1-2 American Athletic Conference) lead to 27-17 with 7:07 to play. Ayo Adeyi broke loose on a 47-yard touchdown run that cut the North Texas (2-3, 0-1) deficit to a field goal with 5:23 remaining. The Mean Green got the ball back with just under two minutes left at their own 20 but couldn’t pick up a first down.

