Alex Rodriguez returns as Yankees honor 2009 championship team at Old-Timers’ Day

NEW YORK (AP) — Eight years after his turbulent tenure with the Yankees ended, Alex Rodriguez heard cheers in his first appearance at Old-Timers’ Day on Saturday and was in awe of Aaron Judge. A year after captain Derek Jeter debuted at the event, Rodriguez was introduced as part of a ceremony honoring the 2009 Yankees, who won the team’s most recent championship. Rodriguez played his last game on Aug. 12, 2016, and was cut the following day as the Yankees promoted Judge. Judge homered in his first at-bat and is on the verge of becoming the fourth player with three 50-home run seasons and the first to achieve the feat in three of his first nine seasons.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.