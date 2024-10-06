Alex Pereira wins by TKO over Khalil Rountree Jr. to retain UFC light heavyweight crown

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Alex Pereira retained the UFC light heavyweight crown by beating Khalil Rountree Jr. by TKO with 28 seconds left in the fourth round at UFC 307. It was the fourth straight title bout for Pereira and his third consecutive successful title defense. Rountree showcased his speed early and delivered several hard strikes. Stamina favored Pereira in the fourth round. Pereira backed him against the fence and rained blows on Rountree until he dropped to his knees and the referee stopped the fight. Julianna Peña defeated Raquel Pennington via split decision to reclaim the women’s bantamweight crown.

