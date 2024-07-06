Alex Palou embraces IndyCar hybrid engine, edges Pato O’Ward to win second straight Mid-Ohio pole

LEXINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Alex Palou demonstrated his quick command of IndyCar’s new hybrid engine Saturday to nudge Pato O’Ward by 0.0024 seconds for his second consecutive pole at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Palou now seeks his third victory Sunday in the 200-mile race and second in a row on the sloping road course in northeast Ohio. Safely among the top three in the final qualifying session, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver from Spain mounted a furious charge in his Honda as the final qualifying session wound down to clock a fast lap of 1 minute, 5.3511 seconds — an average of 124.387 mph — and edge O’Ward. O’Ward gave it one last try in his Arrow McLaren Chevy before falling just short at 124.382 mph.

