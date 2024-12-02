Alex Ovechkin skates before Capitals practice as he works to return from a broken leg

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin skated by himself before Washington Capitals practice on Monday morning as he works to return from a broken leg. Ovechkin wore a tracksuit and a helmet with stick in hand but no hockey gear during his light workout. The 39-year-old broke his left fibula in a shin-on-shin collision with Utah’s Jack McBain on Nov. 18. Following further examination, he was ruled out for four to six weeks. Ovechkin scored 15 goals in his first 18 games before getting injured to move 27 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career record.

