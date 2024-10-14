Alex Ovechkin is shifting to right wing for the Capitals’ second game of the season

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin is set to play right wing in the Washington Capitals’ second game of the season Tuesday against Vegas. Coach Spencer Carbery called it a small change intended to balance the lineup. But it could have a big impact as Ovechkin at age 39 chases Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career goals record. Ovechkin led the league in goals twice when playing on the right side a decade ago. He has spent the vast majority of his professional career on left wing.

