Alex Ovechkin is on track to break Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career goals record

Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals is chasing the NHL career goals record of 894 held by Wayne Gretzky. Ovechkin entered the season 42 goals short of breaking a record that long seemed unapproachable. The 39-year-old Ovechkin is on pace to get to 895 sometime in February. He has 866 goals through the first 17 games of the season.

