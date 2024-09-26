Alex Ovechkin has scored on a lot of goalies. They are in awe of him as he chases Gretzky’s record

Alex Ovechkin has scored on 175 different goaltenders climbing all the way to second on the NHL career goals list. He is just 42 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record that many thought was untouchable. Some of the masked men he has tormented are rooting for him to pass Gretzky, in awe of what the Washington Capitals star can do and proud of the saves they have made. They are just hoping against hope Ovechkin does not score his 895th career goal against them.

