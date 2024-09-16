Alex Orji to start at QB for No. 18 Michigan against No. 11 USC

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Alex Orji will start at QB for No. 18 Michigan against No. 11 USC. Coach Sherrone Moore said Monday that Orji would get the start over Davis Warren, who led the Wolverines on offense in their first three games. Warren threw three interceptions on Saturday in a 10-point win at home over Arkansas State. He was replaced in the fourth quarter by Orji. In 12 games as a change-of-pace option, the 6-foot-3, 235-pound Orji has completed 4 of 7 passes for 20 yards and carried the ball 31 times for 181 yards and three scores.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.