Alex Noren has another clean card and keeps the lead in Bermuda

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) — Alex Noren has a one-shot lead in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship as he goes for his first victory since the 2018 French Open. Noren spent all day at Port Royal trying to stay ahead of Camilo Villegas, Ryan Moore and Matti Schmid. Noren regained the lead with a nice up-and-down from behind the green on the par-5 17th for birdie. And then he saved par from short of the 18th for a 67 to stay one ahead of Villegas. Moore and Schmid were two shots back, and 50-year-old Stewart Cink was four behind.

