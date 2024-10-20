Alex Muyl sparks Nashville to 3-0 victory over Fire in season finale for both clubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Muyl scored the first of three second-half goals and Nashville cruised to a 3-0 victory over the Chicago Fire on Saturday in the season finale for both clubs. Muyl scored for the fifth time this season, using an Aníbal Godoy assist to give Nashville (9-16-9) the lead in the 54th minute. Sam Surridge scored in the 87th minute and Jacob Sheffelburg found the net in the first minute of stoppage time. Chris Brady totaled three saves for the Fire (7-18-9).

