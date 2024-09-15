Alex Muhl, Hany Mukhtar, Joe Willis lead Nashville past Atlanta United 2-0

ATLANTA (AP) — Alex Muhl and Hany Mukhtar scored goals and Joe Willis notched his seventh clean sheet of the season in Nashville SC’s 2-0 victory over Atlanta United. Nashville (7-13-8) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 5th minute on a goal by Muhl — his second this season. Mukhtar continued to shine in the matchup when he found the net in the 76th minute. Mukhtar took a pass from Teal Bunbury on a fast break and scored for the sixth time this season. Mukhtar has seven goals and six assists in 11 career matches against Atlanta United (8-13-7). Bunbury’s assist was his second. Willis stopped five shots for Nashville.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.