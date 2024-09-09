Alex Morgan says goodbye with final match after an illustrious 15-year career

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Through tears and a smile Alex Morgan waved to the crowd and walked off the field for the last time on Sunday, capping an impactful career. The two-time Women’s World Cup winner announced on Thursday she was retiring after 15 years in the game. She also revealed she was pregnant with her second child. She started and wore the captain’s armband for the San Diego Wave in her final match, playing for the first 13 minutes against the North Carolina Courage before subbing out of the game to an ovation at San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium.

