Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan selected US captains ahead of the Women’s World Cup

Forward Alex Morgan and midfielder Lindsey Horan were selected co-captains of the U.S. national team headed to the Women’s World Cup. Captain Becky Sauerbrunn has an injured foot and won’t be at the tournament that starts July 20 in Australia and New Zealand. When Horan and Morgan are on the field at the same time, Horan will wear the armband. Horan currently plays for the French Club Lyon, while Morgan plays for the San Diego Wave in the National Women’s Soccer League. They are among 18 players who have captained the U.S. team.

