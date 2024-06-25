Alex Meruelo backing out of ownership of Coyotes after land auction shelved, AP source says

PHOENIX (AP) — Alex Meruelo is walking away from ownership of the Arizona Coyotes, putting hockey’s future in the desert further in doubt. Meruelo’s son, Alex Jr., told Coyotes staff of the decision on Monday, a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the plans have not been made public. Meruelo’s decision to walk away from the franchise comes four days after the Arizona State Land Department announced it was canceling an auction for a 110-acre tract of land in north Phoenix that had been targeted for a new arena. The ASLD canceled and reordered the steps for the auction on the tract of land appraised at $68.5 million, citing the need for a special use permit for the project.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.