Alex Loera joins Bay FC as the expansion team’s first player after trade with Current

Defensive midfielder Alex Loera has become the first player for Bay FC, the National Women’s Soccer League expansion team set to start next season in the San Francisco Bay Area. Loera was acquired in a trade with the Kansas City Current in exchange for $175,000 in allocation money and protection from Bay FC in the 2024 expansion draft.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.