Alex Loera joins Bay FC as the expansion team’s first player after trade with Current

By ANNE M. PETERSON The Associated Press
FILE - Kansas City's Alex Loera kicks the ball during an NWSL soccer match, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Cary, N.C. Defensive midfielder Alex Loera has been named the first player for Bay FC, the National Women's Soccer League expansion team set to start next season in the San Francisco Bay Area. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ben McKeown]

Defensive midfielder Alex Loera has become the first player for Bay FC, the National Women’s Soccer League expansion team set to start next season in the San Francisco Bay Area. Loera was acquired in a trade with the Kansas City Current in exchange for $175,000 in allocation money and protection from Bay FC in the 2024 expansion draft.

