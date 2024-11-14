Alex Karaban, Solo Ball help No. 3 UConn rout Le Moyne 90-49

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Alex Karaban scored 11 of his 17 points in the first half and No. 3 UConn routed Le Moyne 90-49 on Wednesday night. Liam McNeeley added 15 points for two-time defending national champion UConn (3-0). Solo Ball scored all 12 of his points in the second half. Tarris Reed Jr. added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Hassan Diarra had 10 points and six assists. Dwayne Koroma led Le Moyne (1-3) with 13 points and five rebounds. Fred Bagatskis had 11 points.

