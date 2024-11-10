Alex Karaban has 17 points as No. 3 UConn overcomes sluggish start to roll past New Hampshire 92-53

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Alex Karaban had 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots to help No. 3 UConn beat New Hampshire 92-53 on Saturday night. Karaban scored four of the final six points of the first half as UConn (2-0) took a 35-24 advantage into the break. The only returning starter for the two-time defending national champions had a pair of early 3-pointers in the second half to give UConn some breathing room against the Wildcats. Solo Ball finished with 14 points for UConn. Sophomore forward Jayden Ross missed UConn’s season-opening win over Sacred Heart with an ankle injury. He had 14 points in 22 minutes. Anthony McComb III led New Hampshire (1-2) with 17 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.