Alex Karaban has 17 points as No. 3 UConn overcomes sluggish start to roll past New Hampshire 92-53

By JIM FULLER The Associated Press
UConn forward Liam McNeeley, center, is pressured by New Hampshire forward Davide Poser, left, and New Hampshire forward Dylan Saunders, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jessica Hill]

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Alex Karaban had 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots to help No. 3 UConn beat New Hampshire 92-53 on Saturday night. Karaban scored four of the final six points of the first half as UConn (2-0) took a 35-24 advantage into the break. The only returning starter for the two-time defending national champions had a pair of early 3-pointers in the second half to give UConn some breathing room against the Wildcats. Solo Ball finished with 14 points for UConn. Sophomore forward Jayden Ross missed UConn’s season-opening win over Sacred Heart with an ankle injury. He had 14 points in 22 minutes. Anthony McComb III led New Hampshire (1-2) with 17 points.

