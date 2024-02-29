Alex de Minaur, Stefanos Tsitsipas advance, will meet in quarters at Acapulco

ACAPULCO, México (AP) — Defending champion Alex de Minaur beat Sebastian Ofner 6-1, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Mexican Open. The third-seeded de Minaur will face fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas, who advanced to the quarters of the ATP 500 event with a 6-3, 7-6 (6) win over Flavio Cobolli. De Minaur, a 25-year-old Australian, has 10 ATP Tour titles and Tsitsipas has seven. But the Greek player has never won a 500-level event despite two wins in Masters 1000 tournaments. Tsitsipas is 0-10 in 500 finals, including Acapulco in 2021. De Minaur became the first defending champion in Mexico to reach the quarterfinals since Dominic Thiem in 2017.

