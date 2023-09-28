Alex de Minaur rallies to advance at China Open. Jabeur reaches semifinals at Ningbo Open

BEIJING (AP) — Alex de Minaur rallied from a break down in the deciding set to beat three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (6) in the first round of the China Open. Second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will play qualifier Yannick Hanfmann on Friday in his first competitive match since he reached the semifinals at the U.S. Open. Marcos Giron beat two-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6) at the Astana Open. Top-seeded Ons Jabeur eliminated Russian wild-card Vera Zvonareva 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 to advance to the semifinals of the Ningbo Open.

