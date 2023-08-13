Alex de Minaur, Jannik Sinner advance to National Bank Open final in Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Alex de Minaur of Australia beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 6-1, 6-3 on Saturday in the National Bank Open semifinals. De Minaur will face seventh-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy, a 6-4, 6-4 winner over 12th-seeded Tommy Paul of the United States in the night semifinal. On Friday, de Minaur upset second-seeded Daniil Medvedev. De Minaur won in March in Acapulco for his seventh ATP Tour title — beating Paul in the final. Sinner also has seven tour titles, winning in February at Montpellier.

