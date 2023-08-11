Alex de Minaur beats 2nd-seeded Daniil Medvedev to reach Toronto semifinals

TORONTO (AP) — Alex de Minaur beat second-seeded Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (7), 7-5 on Friday to reach the National Bank Open semifinals. Medvedev, the Russian who won the 2021 in Toronto, had seven double-faults — the last on match point on a warm, sunny afternoon at Sobeys Stadium. De Minaur, from Australia, will face Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a battle of unseeded players in their first career Masters 1000 semifinal. Davidovich Fokina beat American Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-2 in the opening quarterfinal. In the night session, top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz of Spain faced 12th-seeded Tommy Paul of the United States, and seventh-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy opposed Gael Monfils of France.

