Alex de Minaur beats 2nd-seeded Daniil Medvedev to reach Toronto semifinals

By The Associated Press
Alex de Minaur, of Australia, serves to Daniil Medvedev,of Russia, in men's quarterfinal tennis match action at the National Bank Open in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Gunn]

TORONTO (AP) — Alex de Minaur beat second-seeded Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (7), 7-5 on Friday to reach the National Bank Open semifinals. Medvedev, the Russian who won the 2021 in Toronto, had seven double-faults — the last on match point on a warm, sunny afternoon at Sobeys Stadium. De Minaur, from Australia, will face Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a battle of unseeded players in their first career Masters 1000 semifinal. Davidovich Fokina beat American Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-2 in the opening quarterfinal. In the night session, top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz of Spain faced 12th-seeded Tommy Paul of the United States, and seventh-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy opposed Gael Monfils of France.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.