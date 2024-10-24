Alex de Minaur advances to quarterfinals in Vienna

VIENNA (AP) — Alex de Minaur advanced to the quarterfinals of the Erste Bank Open when Flavio Cobolli retired because of a shoulder injury with the Australian leading 7-6 (2), 3-1. The second-seeded De Minaur will face 19-year-old Jakub Mensik for a spot in the semifinals. Karen Khachanov rallied to beat Brandon Nakashima in three sets. He will face Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals. Jack Draper gets Tomas Machac and in the other quarterfinal top-seeded Alexander Zverev will play Lorenzo Musetti.

