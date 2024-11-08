Alex Condon scores a career-high 23 points as No. 21 Florida tops Jacksonville 81-60

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Condon scored a career-high 23 points, Alijah Martin added 15 and No. 21 Florida beat Jacksonville 81-60 in its home opener. Will Richard chipped in 11 points, five rebounds and three steals for the Gators. Florida hit 21 of its first 30 shots and built a 20-point lead early in the second half. The Gators cooled off down the stretch but were still too much for the Dolphins on both ends of the floor. With the victory, Florida extended its winning streak in home openers to 34. Robert McCray, who averaged a team-leading 18.4 points a game last season, set the pace for Jacksonville with 20 points.

