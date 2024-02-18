Alex Carpenter scores in OT to give New York a 2-1 win over Boston

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Alex Carpenter scored on a shot that caromed off Boston’s goalkeeper stick handle and into the top left corner to give New York a 2-1 one win midway through overtime. It’s New York’s second straight win over Boston at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell. The two entered the game tied for fourth in the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

