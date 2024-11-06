Alex Bregman has elbow surgery to remove a bone chip

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Third baseman Alex Bregman has had surgery to remove a bone chip from his right elbow. Agent Scott Boras revealed the operation during a news conference at the general managers meetings. There had been no announcement by the Houston Astros. Boras says: “He’s going to be back swinging here in a few weeks.” Bregman became a free agent after the expiration of a $100 million, five-year deal. The 30-year-old hit .260 with 26 homers and 75 RBIs and has a .272 career average with 191 homers and 663 RBIs in nine big league seasons, all with the Astros.

