Alex Bowman signs 3-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Alex Bowman has received a three-year contract extension from Hendrick Motorsports that will keep him with the team through the 2026 season. Bowman missed five races late last season with a concussion. Hendrick also locked in Bowman’s sponsor, Ally, to a five-year extension through 2028. Ally has a full-season primary sponsorship with Bowman and the No. 48 Chevrolet. Bowman has all seven of his Cup Series victories since 2019. He won four times in 2021 and once last season before he was sidelined with his injury.

