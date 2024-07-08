Alex Bowman quiets Hendrick speculation with his Cup win on a rainy Chicago street course

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Bowman spent his 30th birthday in an Iowa hospital after breaking his back in a short-track accident. Feeling as if he had let everyone down, it was a tough moment. That was just last year, and it seemed like a long time ago Sunday night. Bowman is a NASCAR Cup Series winner once again after he held off Tyler Reddick in a shortened Grant Park 165 on a rainy street course in downtown Chicago. It was his first victory since March 2022 in Las Vegas, stopping an 80-race drought. Bowman has 11 top-10 finishes this year, but his winless drought had ramped up speculation about his future at Hendrick. That all seemed to go away this weekend.

