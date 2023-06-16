Alessia Russo to leave Manchester United as a free agent

By The Associated Press
FILE - England's Alessia Russo smiles during a training session ahead of the Women Euro 2022 semi final soccer match between England and Sweden, at The Lensbury training center in Teddington, London, Monday, July 25, 2022. Alessia Russo will leave Manchester United women as a free agent this summer, the club said on Friday, June 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandra Tarantino]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United says Alessia Russo will leave the club’s women’s team as a free agent this summer. The England international was the subject of a reported world-record bid of around $640,000 from Arsenal in January. She continues to be linked with a move to the London club. United had hoped to convince Russo to sign a new deal at the club but has now confirmed she will leave when her contract expires at the end of June. Russo tweeted that “It’s been the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make.” Russo joined United in 2020 and scored 26 goals in 59 appearances.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.