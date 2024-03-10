Alessandro Schöpf, Ali Ahmed score goals as Whitecaps beat Earthquakes 2-0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Alessandro Schöpf scored his first MLS goal in more than a year to help Vancouver beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-0. Schöpf opened the scoring in the 74th minute when he beat goalkeeper Daniel De Sousa Britto — known as “Daniel” — with a low shot from just outside the penalty area. Ali Ahmed came on in the 62nd minute for Luís Martins and scored in the 86th to give Vancouver a 2-0 lead. San Jose has a minus-6 goal differential in three consecutive losses to open the season.

