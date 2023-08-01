Alen Stajcic leaves as head coach of Philippines Women’s World Cup soccer team

SYDNEY (AP) — The Philippine Football Federation says Alen Stajcic has decided not to continue as head coach of its national soccer team just two days after the side played its final group game at the Women’s World Cup. The federation said the Australian coach is set to “explore other options” after he was recently linked with the vacant role with Perth Glory’s A-League men’s side. Stajcic is a former coach of the Australian women’s team who was removed from his position just before the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France. No official reason was given by Australian officials. The Philippine federation praised Stajcic for “changing the landscape of Philippine football forever” after taking the country to its first World Cup.

