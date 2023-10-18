Alen Karajic kicks 41-yard FG as time expires to help Jacksonville St. beat WKU 20-17

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Alen Karajic kicked a 41-yard field goal as time expired to help Jacksonville State rally from a 10-point deficit and beat Western Kentucky 20-17. Anwar Lewis ran for a 26-yard touchdown that made it 17-all with 4:40 left in the fourth quarter. The Jacksonville State defense forced a punt, Zion Webb hit P.J. Wells for a 23-yard gain to get into WKU territory before Lewis and Webb run for gains of 9 and 7 yards and the Gamecocks burned clock until Karajic hit the winner. Austin Reed threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Dalvin Smith to open the scoring and a 3-yard scoring strike to River Helms midway through the second quarter that gave Western Kentucky a 17-7 lead midway through the second quarter.

