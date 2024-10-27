Aleksei Kolosov makes his Flyers debut, becoming first Belarusian goalie to start in the NHL

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aleksei Kolosov made his NHL debut on Sunday for the Philadelphia Flyers becoming the first Belarusian goalie to start an NHL game. Kolosov was recalled by the Flyers on Saturday night and immediately inserted into the lineup as the starter against the Montreal Canadiens. The Flyers have gotten spotty goaltending so far from starter Samuel Ersson and backup Ivan Fedotov. When announcing Kolosov as his starter before the game, Flyers coach John Tortorella said the Flyers had not gotten the performances they’d needed from Fedotov so far this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.