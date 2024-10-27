Aleksei Kolosov makes his Flyers debut, becoming first Belarusian goalie in NHL history

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aleksei Kolosov became the first Belarusian-born goalie in NHL history Sunday night when he start for the Philadelphia Flyers against the Montreal Canadiens. The 22-year-old Kolosov was recalled by the Flyers on Saturday night and immediately inserted into the lineup against Montreal. The Flyers have gotten spotty goaltending so far from starter Samuel Ersson and backup Ivan Fedotov. When announcing Kolosov as his starter before the game, Flyers coach John Tortorella said the Flyers had not gotten the performances they needed from Fedotov so far this season.

