Aleksandra Miroslaw of Poland twice breaks her own sport climbing world record at Paris Olympics

LE BOURGET, France (AP) — Aleksandra Miroslaw of Poland has twice broken her own sport climbing world record in the women’s speed event at the Paris Olympics. Miroslaw set a time of 6.21 seconds in her first qualification run. That time was .03 seconds faster than her own previous world record set in a European qualifier in Rome in 2023. She was even better in her second run with a time of 6.06. The men’s record in speed is 4.79, set by American Samuel Watson in April at the Wujiang World Cup.

