Alek Manoah eager to bounce back for Toronto Blue Jays after 3-9 record, minor league demotions

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Alek Manoah didn’t look like himself when he arrived at spring training last year following a third-place finish in the AL Cy Young Award voting, according to teammate Kevin Gausman. Manoah was optioned to the minors twice and finished 3-9 with a 5.87 ERA, down from a 16-7 record and 2.24 ERA in 2022 that earned him an All-Star selection. Following the steep drop-off from a 25-9 record in his first two seasons, the 26-year-old right-hander spent the offseason learning how to improve his mechanics and get into better physical shape.

