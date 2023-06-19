Alejandro Kirk put on injured list by Blue Jays with cut on hand

MIAMI (AP) — Catcher Alejandro Kirk was put on the 10-day injured list by the Toronto Blue Jays because of a cut on his left hand. Kirk was hit by a pitch in the second inning of Sunday’s 11-7 loss to Texas. Kirk has three homers and 21 RBIs in 59 games this season. Catcher Tyler Heineman and right-hander Trent Thornton were recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. Right-hander Bowden Francis was optioned to the Bisons.

