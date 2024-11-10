Alejandro Garnacho’s unusual goal reaction explained by Man United captain Bruno Fernandes

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Alejandro Garnacho’s low-key goal celebration against Leicester was because he believes some Manchester United fans have lost faith in him, captain Bruno Fernandes said. Garnacho curled long-range shot into the top corner to seal a 3-0 win for United at Old Trafford, but instead of celebrating with the crowd, he looked frustrated as he made his way back to the halfway line for the restart. Garnacho came on as a 57th-minute substitute and scored his seventh goal of the season.

