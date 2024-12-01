Alejado passes for 469 yards and 5 TDs to help Hawaii beat New Mexico 38-30

HONOLULU (AP) — Micah Alejado threw five touchdown passes in his first career start, something no other Hawaii quarterback has ever done, to help the Rainbow Warriors beat New Mexico 38-30 in the final regular season game of the 2024 college football season. Starting in place of the injured Brayden Schager, Alejado was 37-of-57 passing for 469 yards, breaking the program’s single-game mark by a freshman of 403 yards passing set by current Hawaii coach Timmy Chang in 2000. Alejado hit Pofele Ashlock for a 3-yard touchdown that opened the scoring midway through the first quarter and gave Hawaii (5-7, 3-4 Mountain West) the lead for good. Quarterback Devon Dampier 101 yards rushing and three TDs for the Lobos. Eli Sanders ran 17 times for 121 of New Mexico’s 305 yards rushing.

