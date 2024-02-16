Alec Bohm beats Philadelphia Phillies in arbitration, assuring players of winning record

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Alec Bohm beat the Philadelphia Phillies in salary arbitration, clinching the players’ first winning record since 2019. The third baseman and first baseman was given a $4 million salary rather than the team’s $3.4 million offer. The 27-year-old Bohm hit .274 last year while setting career highs with 20 homers and 97 RBIs. He had a $748,000 salary and was eligible for arbitration for the first time. Players lead 8-6 with Miami left-hander Tanner Scott the last player scheduled for a hearing. Players had a winning record for the first time since going 6-4 in 2019.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.